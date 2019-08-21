|
|
Joan Andress, 86, of Barrington (former long-time resident of Arlington Hts); loving wife to the late Peter; loved mother to Greg (Kelli), Keith (Linda), Neil (Maggie) and Glenn; cherished grandmother to Brad, Hailey, Eric (Fiancée Rachael Healy), Jim, Matt, Stevie, Daniel, Joseph, Heather and Bill; dear sister to the late Robert Nehlsen; and fond aunt to several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 9:15 am Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to St. James Catholic Church, 831 N. Arlington Hts. Rd., Arlington Hts., IL 60004 for a 10 am Funeral Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Gigi's Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center Hoffman Estates, IL at https://gigisplayhouse.org. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019