Kerwin , Joan Angela Joan Angela Kerwin, age 87, of Wheaton, Illinois, passed away quietly at home on June 15, 2019. Joan was born and raised in Joliet, Illinois, the youngest of 5 children of Michael and Angela Setina. She graduated from Joliet Township High School in 1950. Joan's first experience in an airplane was a trip to Mexico, where she discovered her passion for aviation and travel. This inspired Joan to become a Stewardess with United Airlines where she met her husband, Walter, an airline pilot. Joan and Walter raised 3 children at their home in suburban Wheaton. When her oldest child was twelve, Joan pursued flight training with the encouragement of her husband. Obtaining her Private Pilot's License in 1969, Joan joined The Ninety-Nines, the International Organization of Women's Pilots where she was a member for nearly 50 years. She embraced these women and their mission of education and advancement of women in aviation. Joan held leadership roles in the organization, serving on the International Board of Directors. In this capacity she represented the 99's domestically and in travels to Australia, New Zealand, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Ireland and Germany. She participated in two Powder Puff Derbies – a transcontinental air derby supervised and piloted by women Aviators. Amidst these activities, she received her Baccalaureate degree in Political Science from Northern Illinois University in 1987 and completed one year of law school. Joan was inducted into the Illinois Aviation Hall of Fame in 2002 for her substantial contributions to education and flying safety. She was a founding member of the board of directors of the Illinois Aviation Hall of fame, a role she held for over 40 years. Joan had a passion for her family, travel and aviation. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren by whom she was very much loved and adored. Joan Angela Kerwin, nee Setina, was the beloved wife of the late Walter Kerwin. Loving mother of Peter (Gina) Kerwin, Amy Beesley, & Walter F. Kerwin. Adoring grandmother of Arthur (Maggie) Kerwin, Douglas Kerwin, & Andrea Kerwin. Devoted sister of the late Genevieve (the late Henry) Graf, Beatrice (the late Douglas) Krause, Dorothy (William) Scholtes, & Michael Setina and sister-in-law of Beatrice (the late Edwin) Stoga. Dearest aunt of cherished nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 N. West St., Wheaton, IL, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 with a memorial service to follow from 11:30-12:30 p.m. Memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or The Ninety-Nines Inc., 4300 Amelia Earhart Dr., Ste A, Oklahoma City OK 73159. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary