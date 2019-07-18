|
Joan Ann Doyle, nee O'Malley, passed into eternal life on July 16, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony Roback and the late Robert C. Doyle. Beloved mother of John (Sigrid) Doyle. Adored daughter of the late James A. and Mary A. O'Malley. Most beloved sister of the late Mary K. (the late Eugene J.) Majewski . Loving grandmother of Sean, Kathryn (fiancé Cody Hull), Brian, and Kelsey. Beloved Aunt of Mary Ann (James) Begale, James T. Majewski and John Majewski. Beloved Great-Aunt of Meghan (Jeff) Zirzow, Mark (Betina Yanez) Begale, Moira Begale, Michael Begale, Matthew (Renee) Begale, Nicholas Lebeau and the late James J. Majewski. Beloved Great-Great Aunt of Ethan, Eliza, and Mateo Begale. Retired teacher of Chicago Public Schools, most recently from Taft H.S. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Misercordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Visitation Friday 3-9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For info 773-736-3833 or visit Joan's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 18, 2019