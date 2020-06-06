Joan Ann Nowacki
1935 - 2020
Joan Ann Nowacki, 85, of Elmwood Park, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus, Oklahoma. No services are scheduled at this time and a private family burial will take place at a later date. Local arrangements are under the direction of the Kincannon Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Joan Ann Pietrzak was born on May 12, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Joseph Stanley and Emily (Schilowanitz) Pietrzak. She married Stanley Frank Nowacki, Jr. Joan worked as an accounts manager for an electronics firm for many years before retiring.

Her parents, husband, a son, Steven Joseph Nowacki, a brother, James Edward Pietrzak, and two sisters, Dorothy Mae Pietrzak-Woods and Rhoda Ann Pietrzak-Corso, preceded her in death.

Survivors include daughter, Paulette Rose Skorka and husband, Dean, of Chandler, Arizona; two sons, Stanley Frank Nowacki, III and wife, La Reba, of Altus, Oklahoma and Michael Scott Nowacki of Chicago, Illinois; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Tenuta-Nowacki of Elmwood Park, Illinois; 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Online tributes may be made at kincannonfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kincannon Funeral Home
3020 N Main St
Altus, OK 73521
(580) 482-1800
