Joan Beard

Dear Moe, This is Joans cousin, David CahanI trust youll remember that weve met on a couple of occasions. Im saddened to learn of Joans passing. Please accept my condolences. Joan and I scarcely saw one another in the past half-century (!), but when we were kids, we had a strong liking for one another. I remember celebrating numerous holidays with her and her family at our Grandmothers apartment in Albany Park, and I remember Joan's parents, my Uncle Hy and my Aunt Mitzie, well. I believe, too, that Joan and my Mom, her Aunt Sylvia, got on particularly well. David

