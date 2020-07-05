Joan Beard, nee Becker, 74, beloved wife and best friend of Morris ("Moe") for 51 joyous years; beloved mother of Heather Beard (Scott) Grogan and Lori (Douglas) Jones; adored Grandma Joan of Erik and Madeline Jones; cherished sister of Ira (the late Betsy) Becker, Steven (the late Paula) Becker, Sherri (the late Stewart) Feldman and Stewart (the late Robin Floss) Becker; devoted daughter of the late Hyman and Mitzie (nee Sher) Becker; beloved daughter-in-law of Boris and Millie (nee Sogolow) Beard; beloved sister-in-law to Alan and Gail Beard, Arlene Dombeck, and Mitchell Spector; treasured aunt and friend of so many. Joan was an extraordinarily kind and loving woman whose mere presence made others happy. Joan and Moe were known as the perfect couple and they modeled what a beautiful loving partnership was for everyone, especially for their two children. Joan graduated Phi Beta Kappa from college, earning her name emblazoned on the Bronze Tablet at the University of Illinois for a perfect 5.0 GPA. Joan was a proud public school teacher who held a masters degree in education and taught Spanish and English As A Second Language. After she retired she volunteered by tutoring children, served as a Vice President on the Executive Board of Campaign to Save Lives, and reveled in her darling grandchildren. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, services and shiva will be private. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Joan Beard Memorial Fund at Campaign 2 Save Lives. To leave condolences or for information including a Zoom link to view services: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com