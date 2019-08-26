|
Joan Beczek, nee Filbert, beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Cynthia (Gary) Tsao and the late Kevin; dear grandmother of Olivia, Chloe, Dane, and Caden Tsao; daughter of the late Henry and the late Catherine (nee Mroczek); dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, godmother, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, August 29th 4-9:00 pm and Friday 9 am. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., Chicago to St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church (formerly St. Barbara) 2859 S. Throop St. for 10 am mass. INT Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019