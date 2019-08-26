Home

Pomierski Funeral Home - Chicago
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL 60608
(773) 927-6424
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pomierski Funeral Home
1059 W. 32nd Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home
1059 West 32nd Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Pomierski Funeral Home
1059 W. 32nd Street
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Church (formerly St. Barbara Church)
2859 S. Throop St.
View Map
Joan Beczek Obituary
Joan Beczek, nee Filbert, beloved wife of the late Fred; loving mother of Cynthia (Gary) Tsao and the late Kevin; dear grandmother of Olivia, Chloe, Dane, and Caden Tsao; daughter of the late Henry and the late Catherine (nee Mroczek); dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, godmother, and friend of many. Visitation Thursday, August 29th 4-9:00 pm and Friday 9 am. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Pomierski F.H., 1059 W. 32nd St., Chicago to St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church (formerly St. Barbara) 2859 S. Throop St. for 10 am mass. INT Resurrection Cemetery. (773) 927-6424. www.pomierskifuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
