|
|
Joan C. Deppong, 86 of South Barrington was born July 25, 1932 in Chicago to John and Elisabeth (nee Focht) Wersching and passed away June 8, 2019. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Richard Gunther and loving companion of John Deppong; loving mother of Betty (Bill) Myers, Rick (Colleen) Gunther, Steve (Sandy) Bleizeffer, Carol (Greg) Korak, Suzanne (David) Aho, Kurt (Patty) Bleizeffer, Nancy Ryan, Barbara (Dennis) Ortman and Marlene (Christopher) Sloan; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Geoff) Brown, Kelly (Mike) Roberts, Jeremy (Lauren) Myers, Zach Myers, Brett Myers, Kristin Gunther, Eric (Amy) Gunther, Steve Bleizeffer IV, Scott Bleizeffer, Sean Bleizeffer, Julie Korak, Kat Korak, Michelle White, Kevin Rogacki, Andrew (Katie) Bleizeffer, Daniel (fiancé Kristina Petrie) Bleizeffer, Matthew Bleizeffer, Samantha (Mike) Tiburtini, Jessica (Sean) Scott, Katie Ortman, Dennis Ortman Jr., Alex Sloan and Maxwell Sloan; great-grandmother of Liam, Fiona, Jude, Emilia, Austin, Ethan, Nora and Peyton; dear sister of Marian Hollerbach and the late Betty Weiss and fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 3-8 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights and Friday, June 14 from 8:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 440 S. Mitchell Street, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019