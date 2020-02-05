|
|
Joan C. "Gammy" Dobrez nee Sloup, age 87. Longtime, 53-year resident of her beloved Flossmoor. Devoted parishioner and active volunteer of Infant Jesus of Prague Church. Wife for 59 years of the late John F. Dobrez. Mother of Kathy (Tom) Blakemore, Rick (Debbie) Dobrez, John (Tammy) Dobrez, Tom (Edie) Dobrez, Dan (Amy) Dobrez, Scott (Deborah) Dobrez, Chris (Amanda) Dobrez and Grandchildren Jenni (Chad) Ranft, TJ (Patty) Blakemore, Chris Blakemore, Mike (Danielle) Blakemore, Megan Mulvehill, Adam (Marissa) Dobrez, Nate Dobrez, John (Emily) Dobrez, Matt Dobrez, Nick Dobrez, Becca Dobrez. Caroline Dobrez, Tommy Dobrez, Ryan (Alex) Dobrez, Brianna Dobrez, Teddy Dobrez, Catherine Dobrez, Amanda Dobrez, Charlotte Dobrez and Amelia Dobrez. Great grandmother to Thomas, Sophia, Jack, Elsie, Claudia and Sunny. Sister of Frank "Bud" (Dorothy) Sloup. Beloved aunt and dear friend of many. Joan was a very devoted volunteer to the Homewood-Flossmoor community. She founded Flossmoor in Autumn and Curtain Call shows, as well as the Village Door Consignment Shop, which helps support the JSF Cancer Support Center in Homewood. She chaired events for the American Society of Interior Designers, the Flossmoor Service League House Walks, and the Cancer Support Center Gala. She will be dearly missed by all fortunate enough to know her. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Thursday February 6th from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Funeral Friday 11:15 AM to Infant Jesus of Prague Church, Flossmoor. Mass 12:00 PM. Burial, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's name to Cancer Support Center of Homewood, 2028 Elm St., Homewood, IL 60430 or Homewood Science Center, 18022 Dixie Hwy, Homewood, IL 60430, would be appreciated by her family. For further service information contact 708-481-9230 or panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 5, 2020