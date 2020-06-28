Joan C. Lawler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan C. Lawler nee Ryan age 69; beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Thomas "TJ" (Nicole) and Ryan (Lisa) Lawler; fond sister of Mary Ryan and preceded in death by Joyce Grabill, Jack, Edward "EJ", Philip, and Bernard Ryan; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Best friend of Cathy and Pat. Joan was avid reader. Private Memorial Visitation on Wednesday July 1, 2020; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Memorial Mass for registered attendees only July 2nd; 10:00 am at Queen of Martyrs Church 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved