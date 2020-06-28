Joan C. Lawler nee Ryan age 69; beloved wife of Thomas; loving mother of Thomas "TJ" (Nicole) and Ryan (Lisa) Lawler; fond sister of Mary Ryan and preceded in death by Joyce Grabill, Jack, Edward "EJ", Philip, and Bernard Ryan; also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Best friend of Cathy and Pat. Joan was avid reader. Private Memorial Visitation on Wednesday July 1, 2020; 3 pm to 8 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Memorial Mass for registered attendees only July 2nd; 10:00 am at Queen of Martyrs Church 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park. (708) 499-3223 or www.kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.