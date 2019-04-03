|
Joan C. Muller, nee Folkerts, age 92, beloved wife for 65 years to the late Thomas Muller (2013). Loving mother of Donna (late Allan) Shantz, Linda (Michael) Doff and the late Tommy Muller. Cherished grandmother of Amy, Lisa, Thomas and Jennifer Shantz; Sara, Michael and the late Timothy Doff. Dearest great-grandmother of Allan, Madison and Grayson. Preceded in death by her seven siblings. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 5:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Burial will take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL. Memorials to Calvary Church of Orland Park or Elim Christian Services are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 3, 2019