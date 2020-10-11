1/1
Joan C. Planos
1929 - 2020
Joan C. Planos (née Enger) passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 3. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Planos and eldest son Gary Planos. Joan was born on September 15, 1929 in Rogers Park, Illinois. She is survived by three children, Rick Planos, Penny Achim (Michael), Judy Planos (Suzanne Lee), and 4 grandchildren, Jessica Sirizzotti (Francis), Joshua Planos (Brittany), Connor Achim and Caleigh Achim. Joan lived a very full life, married her high school sweetheart, raised 4 children, supported her Evanston firefighter husband, was a dedicated fan of all Chicago sports teams, and enjoyed golf. A private graveside memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Joan's memory to North Shore Seniors Center attention: Mind Matters Program, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield, Illinois 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DONNELLAN FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
October 8, 2020
Penny and family, my heart aches for your loss. Joan (and Joe) were the nicest of people and they raised a wonderful family.
Our sincerest condolences.

The Poolers
John Pooler
Friend
October 6, 2020
Deepest condolences to the Planos family. Joan and Joe will always have a special place in my heart. One of the most wonderful families I encountered at Evanston Township High School. Their kind spirit and ever enthusiastic energy I used to see at ETHS volleyball games will always be remembered.
Rest In Peace Joan you are remembered and loved by many❤
Dee Ragalie
Friend
