Joan C. Planos (née Enger) passed away peacefully at home at the age of 91 on Saturday, October 3. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Planos and eldest son Gary Planos. Joan was born on September 15, 1929 in Rogers Park, Illinois. She is survived by three children, Rick Planos, Penny Achim (Michael), Judy Planos (Suzanne Lee), and 4 grandchildren, Jessica Sirizzotti (Francis), Joshua Planos (Brittany), Connor Achim and Caleigh Achim. Joan lived a very full life, married her high school sweetheart, raised 4 children, supported her Evanston firefighter husband, was a dedicated fan of all Chicago sports teams, and enjoyed golf. A private graveside memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Joan's memory to North Shore Seniors Center attention: Mind Matters Program, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield, Illinois 60093. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.