1/
Joan C. Steinhauser
1936 - 2020
Joan C. Steinhauser (nee Grabenhofer), of Arlington Heights, Funeral services and interment for Mrs. Joan C. Steinhauser, 84, will be private. Born May. 7, 1936, in Chicago, she died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home. Joan was the wife of the late Charles; father of Carol (Tony) Quagliano, and Robert (Sandy) and Eric Steinhauser; grandmother of Elisa (Tom) Miszczak, Erica (Chris) Baker, Emma Steinhauser, Joseph, Jason and Kyle Quagliano: and great-grandmother of Cameron, Mia, Dexter, and William. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Information 847-253-0224.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Memories & Condolences

