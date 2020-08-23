Joan C. Steinhauser (nee Grabenhofer), of Arlington Heights, Funeral services and interment for Mrs. Joan C. Steinhauser, 84, will be private. Born May. 7, 1936, in Chicago, she died Thursday, August 20, 2020, at her home. Joan was the wife of the late Charles; father of Carol (Tony) Quagliano, and Robert (Sandy) and Eric Steinhauser; grandmother of Elisa (Tom) Miszczak, Erica (Chris) Baker, Emma Steinhauser, Joseph, Jason and Kyle Quagliano: and great-grandmother of Cameron, Mia, Dexter, and William. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JourneyCare Foundation, 2050 Claire Court, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Information 847-253-0224.





