(nee Prudden). Beloved wife of the late John W. "Jack" Sullivan. Devoted mother of Nancy (Jim) Farrell, Jan (Steve) Scahill, Joan, Mary Walsh and Tim Sullivan. Proud grandmother of the late John Farrell, Joanie (Joe) Summers, Jimmy (Lisa) Farrell, Mary Kate (John) DeFrank, Mollie and Maggie Scahill, Jackie (Bobby) DeBartolo, Clare, Kate and Tim Walsh, Stacy, Shannon and Jack Sullivan. Cherished great-grandmother of 12. Preceded in death by her 7 siblings. Visitation Friday 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers 10:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 10:45 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Office of Development, Sister of Charity BVM, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003-7991 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 5, 2020