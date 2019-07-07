Home

Joan Walsh
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave.,
River Forest, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Ferrer Church
1530 Jackson Ave.
River Forest, IL
1930 - 2019
Joan C. Walsh Obituary
Joan C. Walsh, nee Cronin, of Oak Brook, formerly of Oak Park, age 88. Beloved wife of the late Frank P. (B/A Sheet Metal Local 73); loving mother of Nellie O'Shea, Frank (Laura), Harry, Tony, Joanie and the late Molly; proud grandmother of Maggie (Derby), Charlotte, Sam, Jake, Frankie, Anthony and Andrea; great-grandmother of John Francis; dear sister of Gere Lynch and the late Patsy Yesulaitis and Susan Cheski; fond sister-in-law of the late Marie Dwyer. Lying-in-State at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, 1530 Jackson Ave., River Forest on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
