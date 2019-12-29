|
Joan C. Williams, of Morton Grove, beloved wife of the late Richard T. Williams; dear mother of Matthew, Brendan, Catherine (Brian) Lanucha, Ian (Karen), Marian (Sig) Froelich and the late Patrick (Sarah); loving grandmother of Lauren, Evan, Richard, Mary Elizabeth, Sade, Faye, William, Alexander, Wilhemina, Brigid and Caitlin; cherished great grandmother of Ava. Family and friends will gather at St. Martha Church 8523 Georgiana Ave. Morton Grove, IL on Monday December 30th from 10:30 to 11 a.m. to visit. Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019