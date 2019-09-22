|
|
Joan C. Zimdahl nee Low, 87. (March 27, 1932 - September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Loving mother of Robert (Christine), Larry (Patricia), Michael (Kristi) and the late Steven. Cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of the late Clarence and Victor. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Melinda Low nee Zum Mallen. Joan became a widow 50 years ago, leaving her to raise 4 sons alone, a task she readily accepted and did with endless love her entire life. She worked for over 30 years at Continental Bank (now Bank of America) in downtown Chicago. Visitation Wednesday (Sept 25) 11:00am-1:00pm at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church 305 Circle Ave., Forest Park where a Service will be held at 1:00pm. Interment Concordia Cemetery. Info. 708-366-2200 or www.ZimmermanHarnett.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019