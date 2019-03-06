Joan Carter McHugh, 77, author and founder of Witness Ministries, passed away peacefully on Saturday, surrounded by her family. A longtime resident of Lake Forest, IL, Joan was born to J. Howard Carter and Sabina Borgia Carter in New York City, NY, on November 23rd, 1941. The youngest of two children, she graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1959, and was recognized with their Outstanding Alumna Award. She graduated from Marymount College in 1963, and received their Alumnae Achievement Award.She earned her pilot's license at age 16, and after college she worked for Time, Inc. and NBC-TV in New York City. In 1983, Joan founded and edited Witness, a national Catholic quarterly magazine. In 1992, with her husband, Tom, she founded and directed Witness Ministries, a publishing apostolate devoted to the Eucharist. She is the author of seven books, including: Eucharist - God Among Us, My Daily Eucharist, and The Mass. Her books have been translated into several languages and continue to be published globally. Joan was a devoted parishioner at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lake Forest, Illinois, serving as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Minister of Care and Catechist. A survivor of polio, scleroderma and multiple bouts of cancer, Joan believed in the power of the Eucharist to effect healing and was a much sought-after speaker. She produced and hosted a weekly radio show on WSFI 88.5FM Catholic Radio, entitled Healing the Whole Person, Body, Mind and Spirit. She was passionate about her faith, ministry and family. ?Joan was preceded in death last year by her husband of 51 years, Thomas J. McHugh. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Tom McHugh Jr. (Sinead) of Glenview, IL, Katie McHugh Ranke (Greg) of Hinsdale, IL, Dan McHugh (Pippa) of Snowmass Village, CO, Rich McHugh (Danie) of Rumson, NJ, and her thirteen grandchildren, Tommy, Ryan, Aidan, Eva, Gavin, Ellie, Erin, Oscar, Conrad, Izzy, Maddie, Lilly, and Jackie. She is survived by her brother Howard Carter. Visitation and funeral services will be Friday morning at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Lake Forest, Illinois. Visitation begins at 930am, and funeral services at 1130am. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary