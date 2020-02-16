Home

Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
Joan Cathryn Motisi (nee Hanley), age 69. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Motisi. Loving mother of Michelle (Linda), Scott (Rachel) and Kelly (Eric) Gawron. Cherished Grandma of Emily, Gabriella, Hailey, Ryan, and Quinn. Dear sister of Dorothy (George) Lipkie. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Helen (nee Hickey) Hanley. Aunt and friend to many.

Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann Funeral Home (10727 South Pulaski Road; Chicago, IL 60655). Prayer services will begin at Andrew J. McGann Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:30 am, going DIRECTLY to Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
