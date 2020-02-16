|
Joan Cathryn Motisi (nee Hanley), age 69. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Motisi. Loving mother of Michelle (Linda), Scott (Rachel) and Kelly (Eric) Gawron. Cherished Grandma of Emily, Gabriella, Hailey, Ryan, and Quinn. Dear sister of Dorothy (George) Lipkie. Preceded in death by her parents Frank and Helen (nee Hickey) Hanley. Aunt and friend to many.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, 2020 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm at Andrew J. McGann Funeral Home (10727 South Pulaski Road; Chicago, IL 60655). Prayer services will begin at Andrew J. McGann Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 9:30 am, going DIRECTLY to Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. She will be laid to rest in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020