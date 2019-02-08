|
|
Joan Conroy, 83; loving sister of Mary (the late John) Costello, John and the late Margaret and Eileen; fond aunt of Brian Costello, Virginia (Robert) Cohrs and the late David; cherished great aunt of Christa, Tom, Caitlin and Steven; Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Bartholomew Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM. Longtime Chicago Public Schools Math teacher. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Misericordia. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019