Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church.
Joan Conroy Obituary
Joan Conroy, 83; loving sister of Mary (the late John) Costello, John and the late Margaret and Eileen; fond aunt of Brian Costello, Virginia (Robert) Cohrs and the late David; cherished great aunt of Christa, Tom, Caitlin and Steven; Funeral Monday 9:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd. (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Bartholomew Church. Mass 10 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3-8 PM. Longtime Chicago Public Schools Math teacher. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Misericordia. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 8, 2019
