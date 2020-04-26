|
|
Joan Cranston Henly passed away on April 21, 2020, at Montgomery Place, in Hyde Park, Chicago, at the age of ninety, after infection with COVID-19 exacerbated several underlying conditions. Beloved wife of the late James Edward Henly. Loving mother of John (Nadia) Henly, Nancy (Jamie Dahlberg) Henly, Elizabeth Henly, James (Constance Herndon) Henly, Anne (Howard Nusbaum) Henly and Julia (Bernd Wittenbrink) Henly. Cherished grandmother of Molly (Travis), Thomas (Sarah), Rebecca, Jackson and Benjamin. Dear sister of Jean (the late Lloyd) Woodruff and fond sisters-in-law of Mildred (the late Alvin) Miller and Gladys (the late Robert) Cranston. A memorial service will be held later this summer in St. Paul, Minnesota. The time and location to be announced at a later date. Memorials to the Illinois COVID Relief Fund www.ilcovidresponsefund.org, the ACLU www.aclu.org, or Planned Parenthood www.plannedparenthood.org. would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020