Joan Creedon
1932 - 2020
Joan Arlene Creedon nee Katoll, age 88, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on September 4. She was a native of the Chicago area, spending much of her adult life in Oak Park and Westchester. She married the love of her life, William "Bill" Creedon, and together they raised three daughters, Kathleen (Gerald) Burns, Susan (James) Kezios, and Carolyn (Kenneth) Kiolbasa. Joan was preceded by her parents (Irene and Walter), brother (Wally), and husband. She is survived by her sister, Gloria (Edward) Sabourin; three daughters and son-in-laws; her eight beloved grandchildren, Melissa (Randall) Wostratzky, Elizabeth (Charlie) Morand, William (Malia) Kiolbasa, Stephanie Kezios, Erin Burns, Katherine (Joseph) Marshall, Alison (Robert) Olivo, and Mary Kiolbasa; and eight great-grandchildren. Joan was best known for her joyful personality. She is remembered as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, an avid bird lover, and a wonderful gardener. Joan was known to be the life of the party and always had a good story to tell. Joan valued her faith, family, and friends above all else. She will be greatly missed. Family and friends will be received at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W North Avenue on Tuesday from 4pm – 8pm. Mass of Christian burial will be private. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials would be appreciated to Lurie Children's Hospital in Joan's name. Info 773.637.4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 7, 2020.
1 entry
September 6, 2020
&quot;Ant&quot; Joan and Davey Jo
"Ant" Joan and her Davey-Jo. I was fortunate to have Joan and Bill as my God parents...I miss them both.
David Sabourin
Family
