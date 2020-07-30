On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Joan D. Bychowski, age 81, of St. Viator Parish in Chicago, passed away peacefully at home. She is survived by her loving husband, James A. Bychowski, sister Dolores Motisi, eight children, Janet (Don) Bauer, James Jr. (Barb), Joyce (Michael) Hummel, Joseph (Susan), Jerome, Jay (deceased), Jeanne (James) Fox and Jon (Lisa), precious grandchildren, Jackie, Jean, Diane, Michelle, Leah, Kurt, Erik, Mathew, Jaylen, Nick, Sarah, Anthony and Marco, endearing great grandchildren, Derek, Aaron and baby girl on the way, and by a multitude of remarkable nieces and nephews. Joan was a very special woman, strong, resilient, generous and always taking care of others or volunteering to help. She was a lifelong resident of Chicago. Her three most favorite things to do were: playing poker, watching the Chicago Cubs and riding horses.
A private graveside service at Maryhill Cemetary will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A mass and memorial dinner will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Donations in memory of Joan to the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association (4HCM.org
) would truly be appreciated. For more information, please contact Theis-Gorski Funeral Home and Cremation Service, phone 773-463-5800.