|
|
Joan Benjamin David, 94, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on February 15th. Joan grew up in Glencoe. She married the love of her life, the late Bob, in 1946. They raised their family in Highland Park and had 42 wonderful years together. Joan is survived by her four children, Marianne (Joel) Paine, Robin, Pam (Cheryl Lazar) and Andy (Celia), as well as by four grandchildren, Katie Kelly, Cassie (Paul) Stachowicz, Allison (Kushal) Chakrabarti and Peter (Chitra Panjabi) David, as well as by one great-grandchild, Maggie Stachowicz. Joan is also survived by her brother John (Esther) Benjamin, as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. For shiva information, please call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home: 847-256-5700. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden, www.chicagobotanic.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019