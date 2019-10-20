|
|
Joan Dolores Ward, 86, of Chicago and Mt. Vernon, IL. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Ward; also preceded in death by her parents, John and Dolores (Linton) Heffron; brothers Thomas and John Heffron; sister-in-law Florence Heffron; brother-in-law David Helledy; and daughter-in-law Joanie Ward. Joan is survived by her sister Edith Helledy; her sister-in-law Lee Heffron; her children Eileen (Mike) Olewinski, Mark (Chad) Ward, Jeff Ward, Loretta Taylor, Paul (Peggy) Ward, Delores (Jim) Davis, and Ronald Ward; her twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; and many beloved family members and close friends. Joan worked as a healthcare aid for 30+ years and dedicated much of her free time over the years to several churches and service organizations, including the Girl Scouts of America. Visitation Wednesday, October 23 at Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood, Chicago, IL from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Chicago, www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago.org. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019