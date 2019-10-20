Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michalik Funeral Home
1056 West Chicago Avenue
Chicago, IL 60642
(312) 421-0936
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Little Sisters of the Poor
2325 N. Lakewood
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:15 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
2325 N. Lakewood
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Dolores Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Dolores Ward Obituary
Joan Dolores Ward, 86, of Chicago and Mt. Vernon, IL. Beloved wife of the late Bernard Ward; also preceded in death by her parents, John and Dolores (Linton) Heffron; brothers Thomas and John Heffron; sister-in-law Florence Heffron; brother-in-law David Helledy; and daughter-in-law Joanie Ward. Joan is survived by her sister Edith Helledy; her sister-in-law Lee Heffron; her children Eileen (Mike) Olewinski, Mark (Chad) Ward, Jeff Ward, Loretta Taylor, Paul (Peggy) Ward, Delores (Jim) Davis, and Ronald Ward; her twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; and many beloved family members and close friends. Joan worked as a healthcare aid for 30+ years and dedicated much of her free time over the years to several churches and service organizations, including the Girl Scouts of America. Visitation Wednesday, October 23 at Little Sisters of the Poor, 2325 N. Lakewood, Chicago, IL from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Chicago, www.littlesistersofthepoorchicago.org. For further info 312-421-0936 or www.michalikfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now