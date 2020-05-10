Joan Mary Donohoe, longtime resident of Misericordia was born March 6, 1956 in Chicago and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Joan was the beloved daughter of the late James and Lucille Donohoe and the much loved sister of Kathleen Donohoe, OSF, Ruth Piper, and the late Elinor (Frank) Gusinde and the late Thomas (Nancy) Donohoe. Joan was dearly loved by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral service is private and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Joan's memory to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be greatly appreciated. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.