Joan Donohoe
1956 - 2020
Joan Mary Donohoe, longtime resident of Misericordia was born March 6, 1956 in Chicago and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020. Joan was the beloved daughter of the late James and Lucille Donohoe and the much loved sister of Kathleen Donohoe, OSF, Ruth Piper, and the late Elinor (Frank) Gusinde and the late Thomas (Nancy) Donohoe. Joan was dearly loved by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Funeral service is private and a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in Joan's memory to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be greatly appreciated. Info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
8472535423
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Joan and all her family and friends.
Misericordia Home
May 9, 2020
Joan has always been a joy to our family - a beacon of innocence and love. Joans life was so enriched by her many years as an embraced member of the Misericordia community.
Ruth Piper
Sister
