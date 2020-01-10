Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
(847) 336-0127
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marsh Funeral Home
305 N Cemetery Rd
Gurnee, IL 60031
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
15000 Wadsworth Rd.
Wadsworth, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
15000 Wadsworth Rd
Wadsworth, IL
Joan Dorothy Castino


1938 - 2020
Joan Dorothy Castino, age 81 passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Joan was born February 5, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois on Chicago Ave and Wood St. to Walter and Victoria Wegrzynowski. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Guy Thomas Castino; two beloved children, Michael (Dorice) Castino and Therese (Mary Kuhn) Castino; two cherished granddaughters, Haleigh (Cody) Brown and Devan Castino; a dear sister, Linda (Ron) Jennings and many nieces and nephews. Joan was preceded in death by both parents; an infant brother, Walter Jr. and a sister, Helen (John) Poland.

A visitation for Joan will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL. Another visitation will occur Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 15000 Wadsworth Rd., Wadsworth, IL followed by a funeral mass 11:00 AM. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, IL.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MarshFuneralHome.com for the Castino family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
