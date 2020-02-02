Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Joan E. Brandonisio

Joan E. Brandonisio Obituary
Joan Brandonisio of Bloomingdale, formerly of the Villages, FL., beloved wife of the late Louis, devoted mother of Joseph (Vincenza); proud grandmother of Paolo; loving daughter of the late Christine and Joseph Pontarelli and dear aunt of Anthony and Michael Brandonisio. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
