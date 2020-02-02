|
Joan Brandonisio of Bloomingdale, formerly of the Villages, FL., beloved wife of the late Louis, devoted mother of Joseph (Vincenza); proud grandmother of Paolo; loving daughter of the late Christine and Joseph Pontarelli and dear aunt of Anthony and Michael Brandonisio. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-9:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020