Joan E. Luxon, a longtime resident of Vernon Hills, IL died unexpectedly on March 21st at the age of 71. Joan was a loving mother to her son, Seth Luxon (Kate) and her grandchildren Connor and Carter. She also leaves behind her best friend and sister, Judy Klitzke of Libertyville and nephew Matthew Klitzke (Erika) with their children Emily, Ethan and Alex of Kohler Wisconsin. Joan was preceded in death by her parents Robert & Muriel Ronowski of Lake Forest IL.
Joan worked in education for over 20 years teaching at Hawthorn School District 73 and was an Assistant Principal at Woodland District 50. Before retiring, Joan obtained her Doctorate from National-Louis University. Joan was an avid reader and loved to play Mahjong, Canasta and Bridge with her friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Libertyville Township Food Pantry or Habitat for Humanity of Illinois. Funeral arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel Please sign the guestbook at www.libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2020