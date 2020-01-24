Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
Joan E. Marshall, of Burr Ridge IL; beloved wife of the late Albert P. Marshall; loving mother of Philip (Ellyn), Albert (Janice), & Leslie; proud grandmother of Katharine & Sophia; dear sister of Patricia (the late Gene) Mohan, the late Mary Catherine Petschel, & the late Clemens (the late Mary) Petschel; dearest aunt and cousin of many, Joan will be dearly missed. Joan was devoted to raising her three children. Later in life, she returned to work at Marshall Fields, where she retired after 25 years.

Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for funeral prayers at 10:15 a.m. on Monday, January 27 from the funeral home to St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Mass 11 a.m. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Joan's name to the National Shrine & Museum of St. Therese (https://saint-therese.org/support-the-national-shrine-and-museum-of-st-therese/) or Mount Grace Convent & Chapel, 1438 E. Warne Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107, are appreciated. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 24, 2020
