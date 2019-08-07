Home

Joan Miller
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Joan E. Miller


1934 - 2019
Joan E. Miller Obituary
Joan E. Miller, passed away at the age of 84. Beloved sister of Jean (Dan) Carney, Russell (late Alice) Miller, the late Catherine (late John) Biernat, late Marilynn (late Walter) Smaga and the late Peggy Schoen; cherished aunt, cousin and friend of many. Funeral Services at Markiewicz Funeral Home P.C., 108 Illinois St., Lemont on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial Private. Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019
