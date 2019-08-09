Home

Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernardine Church
7246 Harrison Street
Forest Park, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernardine Church
7246 Harrison Street
Forest Park, IL
Joan E. Solberg nee: Bacigalupo, Basse; Loving wife of the late Wallace C. Solberg; Dearest Mother of Gregory (Holli), Michael (Mary), Joseph (Patricia), Wallace (Lynda), Patrick (Laurie) and the late Christopher; Beloved Grandmother of Jeffrey, Brian, Timothy, Thomas, Joseph, Karen, Sally, John, Jennifer, Mary, James Michael, Joseph, Elissa, Daniel, Zoe, Ryan and the late Michael; Great Grandmother of 22. Visitation Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Bernardine Church, 7246 Harrison Street, Forest Park from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Ralph Massey Funeral Director, Info 773-889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019
