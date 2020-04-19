|
|
Joan E. Tobin (nee Stucker) 86, passed away Easter Sunday. Beloved wife of the late Frank A Tobin Jr. Loving mother of Frank A Tobin III, M.D. (Elizabeth) and Martha Tobin. Dear grandmother of Jack, Johanna, Kiera and Kate. Fond sister of Fred (Debbie), Tom (Petie) and Pete (Roberta) Stucker. Joan had the privilege of living a religious life of service as a Sister of Saint Joseph and then as devoted layperson, selfless mother, and loving wife. She worked as a hospital social worker and continued to give in retirement as a volunteer for Margaret's Village (a home for disadvantaged women and children) and a committed associate to the Sisters of Mercy. Her constant smile was a reflection of the joy she found in the many treasured relationships she had with her friends and family. Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Margaret's Village (margaretsvillage.org). Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020