Joan Elegant, 93, beloved wife of the late Lawrence Elegant, for 68 years; loving mother of Linda Elegant Huff (Raymond Huff), Bruce Elegant (Debra Gurney), Jeffrey (Janet) Elegant and Michelle Elegant Sherman (David Sherman); devoted "Bobbie" of Matthew (Jeanne) Huff, Jennifer (Todd) Freedman, Jacqueline, Melissa, and Danny (Rae) Elegant, Elizabeth (Rob) Hadfield, Samantha Sherman and Zachary Sherman; adoring great grandmother of 9. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jewish United Fund (JUF). For information or condolences Shalom Memorial Funeral Home: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2020
