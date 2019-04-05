JOAN ELIZABETH DESMOND, 73, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019. A long-time resident of metro Detroit, she most recently resided in Chicago. Joan was the daughter of the late Dorothy M. and Albert J. Desmond. She was the beloved sister of Terry & Betty Desmond, John & Eileen Desmond, Jim Desmond & Elisabeth Williams, Greg Desmond & Michael Segobiano and the late Tommy. She will forever be the favorite aunt of Margaret "Peggy" Desmond & Carlos Nunez, Tom Desmond & Angela Arno, Kathy & Scott Barr, Matt Desmond & Julie Hearne, Anne & Mike Zilvitis, Alison & Alex Krumm, Kyle & Lyndsey Desmond, Kevin & Katrina Desmond, Patrick & Kara Desmond, Lily Desmond and Louise Desmond and twenty-one great nieces and nephews. Joan is also survived by numerous and loving friends and relatives. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Road, Troy, MI (between Maple and Big Beaver Roads), 248-362-2500. The Funeral Mass will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., in state at 10:30 a.m., at St. Hugo of the Hills Catholic Church, 2215 Opdyke, Bloomfield Hills, MI. Memorial tributes to Albert J. and Dorothy M. Desmond Family Scholarship at U of D Jesuit High School, IHM Sisters and Detroit Christo Rey High School. View obituary and share memories at AJDesmond.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary