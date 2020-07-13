1/1
Joan Eve Schulthesz
{ "" }
Joan Eve Schulthesz, nee Hollerbach. Age 89 of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Schulthesz. Loving mother of Suellen and Henry J. (Shelia) Schulthesz and Cynthia (Thomas) Wilkas. Devoted grandmother of Meghan Susan, Alison Margaret, Alexander Henry and Nicholas Lawrence. Dear sister of the late Joseph F. (Marian) Hollerbach. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Public Visitation Tuesday, July 14, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. A private funeral will be held. A public Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
July 13, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
