Joan F. Maycan, nee Hebel, age 83, of Niles, beloved wife of the late Donald Maycan, loving mother of Don (Karen) Maycan, Bev (the late Wes) Rozanski and Russ (Debbie) Maycan; cherished grama of Kristen (Mike) Favia, Katie (Brandon) Ehas, Michele (Kyle) Crowley and Erik Rozanski; dearest gigi of Nathan, Kylie and Brianna Favia, Raelyn Ehas and Ellis and Faye Crowley; dear sister of the late Lynn Kutza; fond aunt of many. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 - 8:00 pm at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 am to St. John Brebeuf Church Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Joan was an active member of the Niles Senior Club and the Niles TOPS organization. In lieu of flowers donations to Rainbow Hospice Appreciated. 847-966-7302 www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019