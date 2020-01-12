Home

Services
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
8:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
St Patricia Church
9050 S. 86th Ave
Hickory Hills, IL
View Map
Joan F. Powers Obituary
Joan F. Powers, nee Powaga; Beloved wife of the late Michael P. Powers; Loving mother of Nancy (Stephen) Grossi and Thomas (Anne) Powers; Cherished grandmother of Colin, Aidan, Connor, Maeve, Kaleigh and Shannon; Dear sister of Lawrence (Paulette) Powaga; Sister-in-law of Rosalie Witasik, Judith Boyle and Katie Soraghan; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and God Children; Visitation Monday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m; Funeral Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St Patricia Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave, Hickory Hills; Mass 9:30 a.m.; Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
