Joan F. Splawski

Joan F. Splawski Obituary
Joan Francis Splawski, RN nee Lazarz, age 83Beloved wife of the late George Richard Splawski, Sr. Devoted mother of Nancy (Gerald) Plucinski, George Richard (Susan) Splawski, Jr., Jill (Brian) Roach, & Holly (John) Testa. Cherished grandma of Dr. Danielle Splawski & Richard Splawski. Step-grandma of Tess, Angela, & Michael. Loving sister of the late Lenny Lazarz. Friends and family will gather at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Chapel Prayers at 11:00 AM. Mass 11:30 AM at Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford, Chicago Ridge, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste 800, Chicago, IL. 60631 appreciated. For info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019
