Joan Francis Splawski, RN nee Lazarz, age 83Beloved wife of the late George Richard Splawski, Sr. Devoted mother of Nancy (Gerald) Plucinski, George Richard (Susan) Splawski, Jr., Jill (Brian) Roach, & Holly (John) Testa. Cherished grandma of Dr. Danielle Splawski & Richard Splawski. Step-grandma of Tess, Angela, & Michael. Loving sister of the late Lenny Lazarz. Friends and family will gather at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, IL. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of Chapel Prayers at 11:00 AM. Mass 11:30 AM at Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford, Chicago Ridge, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Ste 800, Chicago, IL. 60631 appreciated. For info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019