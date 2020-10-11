1/2
Joan Frances Skurie
Joan Frances Skurie, nee Levey, age 83, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, formerly of Northbrook and Highland Park; beloved wife and best friend for 60 years of Paul Skurie; loving mother of Dr. Samuel (Karen) Skurie and Pam (Kenny) Andre; adored grandmother of Jaclyn, Amanda, Charlie, Noah, Joshua, and Sarah; devoted daughter of the late Charles and the late Anne Levey; dear sister of the late Robert Levey; cherished sister-in-law of Merle (Mike) Kramer; treasured aunt and friend of many. Joan will be dearly missed by her loving and loyal companion Bandit. Due to COVID, the graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Monday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Joan's photo and scroll down to Service Details to view the service. The livestream will be up approximately 15 minutes prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, www.hadley.edu or American Friends of Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
October 9, 2020
Harriet Starr
Friend
October 8, 2020
Cousins Paul, Sam,Pam and family. My deepest sympathy on the loss of Cousin Joan! She was always so sweet and beautiful! May you cherish the memories you hold dear of her and keep them in your heart forever.

Cousin Lisa Moss
Lisa Moss
Family
