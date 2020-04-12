|
|
Joan G. Downing, teacher of literature, drama and business students died peacefully on April 4, 2020. Born during the Great Depression to Scottish immigrant parents, ironically on St. Patrick's Day 1931, in Astoria, New York she excelled at Bryant High School, earned her B.A. at Wheaton College and settled in Chicago. While teaching at Sullivan High School and raising a young son she earned her M.A. and Ph.D. at Northwestern University writing her dissertation on F. Scott Fitzgerald and the movies. Her teaching appointments included the University of Wisconsin and the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business. After "retiring" she wrote, under the pen name Kate Noble, a series of children's books inspired by a trip to Africa with her late husband, Robert A. Downing. Lincoln Park Zoo recognized her for 25 years of volunteer service. Joan loved reading (her son often remarked that he grew up in a library), attending the theater, boating on Lake Michigan (first aboard SEAHORSE and later her namesake KATE) and inspiring her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Charles E. Reiter III (Catherine), stepchildren, Robert (LeAnn), Kevin (Denise), Gregory (Alice), Tracey Clark (Jim) predeceased her. She left thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her life-long friend Elmire Buannic. Her first husband, Charles E. Reiter, predeceased her.
Thank you to the kind and compassionate staff at The Clare. A celebration of life will follow when the current crisis permits. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand Ave. Chicago 60611 chicagoshakes.com
"So, we beat on, boats against the current born back ceaselessly into the past".
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020