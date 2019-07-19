Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Joan G. Sprulin


1931 - 2019
Joan G. Sprulin Obituary
On July 15, 2019 Joan Gilda Spurlin, caring wife and mother of four children, Susan, Sandra, Bob Jr. and Maria, passed away at the age of 88. She was born Joan Biasiello to Mary and Marciano Biasiello on June 24, 1931 at home in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up surrounded by extended family, the youngest of four, watched over by two older brothers, Ralph and Fred, and dancing to Big Band with her sister, Lynn. After high school Joan worked as a switchboard operator and soon met Bob Spurlin. After a jitterbug courtship, they married and raised their four children in the Melrose St. apartment, where Joan was born. She made life long friends at the O'Hare Marriott where she worked the phones and her job at Sky Chef/American Airlines provided opportunities for travel. Her passion for painting was evident by the art filling the walls of her home. She loved to dance and sing Carole King songs, and most of all she cherished spending time with her family. She is beloved Auntie Joan, Mom and Gram.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Bob of 67 years; son-in-law, Randy Stockwell; and great-grandson, Samuel Lee Becker.

She is survived by her children, daughter-in-law, Valerie and son-in-law, Ed; grandchildren, Taylor, Evan, Poppy, Connor, Logan and Sean; great-grandchildren, Henry, Luke and Alex, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 11:00am with a Visitation from 9:00am to the time of service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory-Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park, IL 61111. Funeral procession will follow to Highland Garden of Memories, Belvidere, for the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carpenters Place, 1149 Railroad Avenue, Rockford, IL 61104. To express condolences, visit honquestfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019
