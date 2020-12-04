1/1
Joan Gail Switajski
1933 - 2020
Joan Switajski, age 87, peacefully passed away on November 25, 2020 during a short stay at Gold Pine Hospice in Bemidji, MN. Joan was born on April 9, 1933 in Chicago to John and Clementine Malarski. She married Charles (Chuck) Switajski in 1955 and had 49 wonderful years together before his passing in 2004. Joan was a loving mother to Patricia (Robert) Stuckart and Joseph. She was a grandmother of four and great-grandmother of one. She is predeceased by her brother Jack. Along with her husband, Joan was an active member of St. Bartholomew Parish for many years. She also loved to bake cookies and share them with family, friends and neighbors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Philip's Catholic Church. A visitation will be from 4- 7:00 pm, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji. Interment will be at St. Adalberts Cemetery in Chicago, IL. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Cease Family Funeral Home - Bemidji
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Philip's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cease Family Funeral Home - Bemidji
2807 Irvine Avenue NW
Bemidji, MN 56601
218-751-9700
