Sister Joan (Denise) Gannon, OSB died on May 6, 2020 at the age of 97 at St Joseph Court, the Infirmary of St. Scholastica Monastery, after a long illness. Sister Joan was preceded in death by her parents, George T. Gannon and Hannah Murphy Gannon, her four sisters Margaret Mary Flau, Ann Ida (Genevieve), BVM, Aileen, and Elizabeth Harrell, and her brother Judge John Gannon. She was born in Chicago in 1923, and her family were active parishioners at St. Jerome's Parish, in Rogers Park. She was a member of the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago at St. Scholastica Monastery for eighty years. She met the community when she attended St. Scholastica Academy. A lifelong learner, she received her BS in Math from DePaul Chicago and a Masters in Religious Studies from Mundelein College Chicago. She taught in parish elementary schools at St. Hilary (Chicago), Mother of God (Waukegan), and Queen of All Saints (Chicago), and at St. Scholastica Academy (Canon City, CO) and St Scholastica HS (Chicago), 1956-67 and 70-79. She attended St Paul U in Ottawa Canada to study Pastoral Ministry and went on to serve at OL of Lourdes and St. Thomas Aquinas (Chicago-westside) and finally returned to St. Jerome's (Chicago), her family's parish, where she visited the homebound and coordinated activities for senior citizens, especially the Tip Toppers with whom she shared activities even after she was living in St. Joseph Court.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Scholastica on Saturday, August 1, 2020, limited to family and the Benedictine Community. Sister Joan will be buried at All Saints Cemetery.