Joan Gleeson
(nee Cawley), loving wife of the late Timothy "Tim" Gleeson; dearest sister of Ann, Patricia, Gerard, Nuala, the late Kathleen (Kevin) O'Malley, Carmel, Michael, and John (Patricia); greatly missed by her entire family, including all her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; fond aunt, grand aunt, and great grand aunt to many. Native of Letterfrack, Co. Galway, Ireland. Visitation Thursday at Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. to St. Juliana Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment All Saints. For Info please call, 847-685-1002.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

