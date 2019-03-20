Joan Goodfriend Ross, of Highland Park, Illinois, age 77, passed away peacefully March 16, 2019. She will be forever missed by family and friends. Beloved wife for nearly 51 years of Richard Ross and devoted mother of Rory (Scott) Braun. Sister to Stanley Jimmy (Lauren) Goodfriend, Lee (Darrell Creech) Goodfriend, Kit (Bob) Simon and Stan (Judi) Goodfriend. Sister-in-Law to Monte (Harriet) Ross and the late Jean Ross. She was preceded in death by her father, Stanley Goodfriend and mother, Geraldine Gidwitz. A long time resident of Glencoe, Joan was a real estate agent for 36 years, first for J-H Kahn Realty, originally founded by her father before he became the operating developer of Sandburg Village in Chicago, and then its successor, Coldwell Banker Realty. Her ambition was to sell every house in Glencoe - at least once. Joan was graduated from Francis Parker School in Chicago and earned a B.A. from Boston University after first attending Sophie Newcomb College in New Orleans. She remained friends for most of her life with many she knew as a child or teenager. Besides her family, friends and houses, her passion was dogs, especially rough collies (Lassie for those who remember), of which she had five over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Orphans of the Storm, 220 Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods, IL 60015. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 3:00 PM at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary