Joan Grace Swade, 83, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Susan May, Maureen (Michael) Milligan, Dr. Terrence, M. D. (Dr. Karyn, D. D. S.), Alan (Cathy) and Donald. Devoted grandmother of Aaron and Heather May, Michael, Jennifer and Emily Milligan, Sarah, Christopher, Anne and Katie Swade, Corey, Kyle, Andrew and Megan Swade. Dear sister of Marilyn (Frederick "Rick") Marrese, the late Thomas (Dorothy) and the late Arthur (Mary) Gyrl. Fond aunt of many. Due to Covid-19, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Nazareth Academy appreciated. Joan was loved by all her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Pajama Grandma." Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com