1/
JOAN GRACE SWADE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Grace Swade, 83, of Western Springs. Beloved wife of Ronald. Loving mother of Susan May, Maureen (Michael) Milligan, Dr. Terrence, M. D. (Dr. Karyn, D. D. S.), Alan (Cathy) and Donald. Devoted grandmother of Aaron and Heather May, Michael, Jennifer and Emily Milligan, Sarah, Christopher, Anne and Katie Swade, Corey, Kyle, Andrew and Megan Swade. Dear sister of Marilyn (Frederick "Rick") Marrese, the late Thomas (Dorothy) and the late Arthur (Mary) Gyrl. Fond aunt of many. Due to Covid-19, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Nazareth Academy appreciated. Joan was loved by all her grandchildren, who referred to her as "Pajama Grandma." Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved