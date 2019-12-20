|
Joan H. Becker, née Hielbronn, 91. Beloved wife of the late Edward; caring mother of Barbara Rappeport and Steve (fiancé Joe Fleming) Becker; grandmother of one; dear sister of Elise "Bunny" (late Eugene) Resnick; loving daughter of the late Pauline Hart; treasured special friend of Maricar and Makayla Rubio and the late Yvette Cantor; will be missed by close friends from Mah Jongg and bridge. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019