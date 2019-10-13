Home

Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Joan Herbig
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C.
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Joan H. Herbig Obituary
Joan H. Herbig, nee Pavlik, of Romeoville, formerly of Lemont, passed away October 9, 2019. She was the heart and soul of her family. Beloved wife of the late Harry H. Herbig, Jr.; loving mother of Camille (Kent) Boskovich, Donald (Jodi Wail) Billig, Sandra (Dennis) Voltarel, and Peggy Halper; dear stepmother of Pete (Kathleen) Herbig and the late Evelyn (Oscar) Lopezalles; adored grandmother of Brent, Amanda, Kyle, Ryan, A.J., Gabby, Jax, Emily, Joe, and Natalie; and dearest sister of Geri Tischer. Visitation Monday from 3 – 8 p.m. and Tuesday morning from 10 – 11 a.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate Info: 630-257-6363 or www.markiewiczfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
