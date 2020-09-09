1/2
Joan H. Holland
Joan H. Holland, nee Hyman, age 91, of Highland Park, beloved wife of the late Marvin Holland and the late Eli Glassman; loving mother of Jeffrey Holland, Ed (Ann Dee) Holland, Philip (Sue) Holland, Laura (Richard) Argosh, David (Carrie Thomas) Holland and the late Bennett and the late Devorah Holland and Eli's children, Gary (Joan Branham) Glassman, Marci (Richard) Gollis and Stephen (Sarah Elgart) Glassman; adored grandmother of Jori (Danny) Leeb, Bradley (Elana) Holland, Lindy (Aaron) Resnick, Stuart (Rachel Plotnick) Holland, Hilary (Scott) Stevens, Joel (Liz) Holland, Mar Argosh, Michael and Alex Holland, Jessica Sissom, Manya Branham-Glassman, Zev and Daisy Gollis, Zola and Sylvie Glassman; proud great grandmother of 12; devoted daughter of the late Edward and the late Dot Hyman; cherished sister-in-law of the late Irving (late Leanore), the late Sol (late Millie) and the late Marty (late Belle) Holland; treasured aunt, great aunt, great great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Due to our concern for the well-being of our family and dear friends, the graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be lived streamed, Thursday, 1:30 p.m. CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Joan's photo and scroll down to Service Details to watch the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org or North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nssbethel.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Service
01:30 PM
www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
