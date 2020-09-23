1/1
Joan H. Kieffer
1930 - 2020
{ "" }
Joan H. Kieffer, 90 of Wheeling was born March 11, 1930 in Chicago to John and Catherine (Black) Fitzmaurice and passed away September 20, 2020. Joan was the beloved wife of the late Thomas F. Hughes, the late Don Peifer and the late Don Kieffer; loving mother of Terry (Dan) Dick, Thomas J. (Agnes) Hughes DDS, Carol (Tom) King and Ruth (Bill) Roeder; cherished grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 17. Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at St. James Church, 831 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Prader-Wille Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, Inc. (pwsaofwi.org), PO Box 324, Menasha, WI 54952 appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. James Church
SEP
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
